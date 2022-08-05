UrduPoint.com

Advisor On Home Terms Kashmir Crisis As Indifference Of Int' Community

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Advisor on Home terms Kashmir crisis as indifference of Int' community

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan on Home and Tribal Affairs Ziaullah Langau said that the crisis of Kashmir is a lamentation of the indifference of the international community.

"International community is silent on Indian government's illegal, unilateral and condemnable act of 5th August, 2019," he deplored in a statement issued to mark the Youm-e-Istehsal on Friday.

He recalled that world must realize that India has been continuously committing the gross human rights violation in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The insane Modi government has escalated its barbarism by using the brutal force in the disputed territory of IIOJK.

"India's move to end the special status of Occupied Kashmir is unilateral and illegal, which would not be accepted at any cost.

All Pakistanis are standing with Kashmiris and will continue to stand for their just cause of self determination.

Advisor to CM on Home and Tribal Affairs further said 5th August 2019 move was a unsuccessful attempt to suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris"These measures are an attack on the principles and philosophy of coexistence, democratic values and humanity," he said lauding that even in the most difficult situations, determination and courage of Kashmiris are high.

