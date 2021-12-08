UrduPoint.com

Advisor On OPHRD Visits OPF HQ

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 10:41 PM

Advisor on OPHRD visits OPF HQ

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) Muhammad Ayub Afridi Wednesday visited the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) headquarters (HQ).

On arrival, the advisor was received by the OPF managing director (MD) along with other senior officers of the foundation, said a news release.

The OPF MD briefed the advisor on overall working of the foundation and the facilities being provided to overseas Pakistanis abroad and their families in Pakistan.

Advisor Afridi advised the officers to make all out efforts to serve the overseas Pakistanis in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Their issues should be resolved on priority, he added.

He asked the officers to set targets and plans for each department and implement them within a set time line.

