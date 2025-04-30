Advisor on Prisons meets delegations from Timergara Bar, Dir Welfare Organization

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The newly elected cabinet of Timergara District Bar Association, led by President Advocate Saleem Khan, called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Advisor for Prisons, Humayun Khan, at his office in the Civil Secretariat, here on Wednesday.

The delegation discussed a grant for the Bar, other issues facing lawyers, developmental projects in Dir, and prison reforms in detail.

A delegation from the Dir Welfare Organization, led by Senior Vice President Ghulam Hussain Ghazi, also met the provincial advisor. They discussed developmental projects in Dir and the welfare of Dir residents living in Peshawar.

Humayun Khan informed the delegations that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prison system has been fully digitalized. Not only have in-person meetings been streamlined, but an online visitation system has also been introduced. Through this system, relatives of inmates can hold online meetings from any part of the world, at any time, including on weekends. Even inmates in different prisons can communicate with each other.

Regarding development projects in Dir, Humayun Khan stated that tenders for the six-kilometer Laramah Tunnel from Chakdara to Rabat and the 29-kilometer motorway upto Dir Khas will be advertised within the next couple of months.

The projects will cost Rs. 60 billion. Once completed, the travel time to Lowari Tunnel will be reduced from three hours to just 25 minutes.

The Advisor for Prisons also revealed that 200 kanals of land have been acquired in Zolm Kot for the construction of a central jail in Malakand Division. Similarly, land has been acquired in Gandigar for a district jail in Upper Dir, and construction will begin soon.

He added that the establishment of Dir University and the installation of equipment at Timergara Medical College are progressing and will be completed soon. Urban beautification projects in both Lower and Upper Dir are also underway, including the development of a large public park in Chakdara.

Humayun Khan assured the delegation that the elected representatives of Dir are fully committed to public service and will never betray the trust placed in them.

He said his home and office are always open to resolve public issues, and the people of Dir are welcome to consult him on development matters at any time. He also accepted an invitation to visit the office of the Dir Welfare Organization in Peshawar next month to personally review and address the issues of the Dir community.