Advisor On Prisons Meets Delegations From Timergara Bar, Dir Welfare Organization
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 09:29 PM
The newly elected cabinet of Timergara District Bar Association, led by President Advocate Saleem Khan, called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Advisor for Prisons, Humayun Khan, at his office in the Civil Secretariat, here on Wednesday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The newly elected cabinet of Timergara District Bar Association, led by President Advocate Saleem Khan, called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Advisor for Prisons, Humayun Khan, at his office in the Civil Secretariat, here on Wednesday.
The delegation discussed a grant for the Bar, other issues facing lawyers, developmental projects in Dir, and prison reforms in detail.
A delegation from the Dir Welfare Organization, led by Senior Vice President Ghulam Hussain Ghazi, also met the provincial advisor. They discussed developmental projects in Dir and the welfare of Dir residents living in Peshawar.
Humayun Khan informed the delegations that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prison system has been fully digitalized. Not only have in-person meetings been streamlined, but an online visitation system has also been introduced. Through this system, relatives of inmates can hold online meetings from any part of the world, at any time, including on weekends. Even inmates in different prisons can communicate with each other.
Regarding development projects in Dir, Humayun Khan stated that tenders for the six-kilometer Laramah Tunnel from Chakdara to Rabat and the 29-kilometer motorway upto Dir Khas will be advertised within the next couple of months.
The projects will cost Rs. 60 billion. Once completed, the travel time to Lowari Tunnel will be reduced from three hours to just 25 minutes.
The Advisor for Prisons also revealed that 200 kanals of land have been acquired in Zolm Kot for the construction of a central jail in Malakand Division. Similarly, land has been acquired in Gandigar for a district jail in Upper Dir, and construction will begin soon.
He added that the establishment of Dir University and the installation of equipment at Timergara Medical College are progressing and will be completed soon. Urban beautification projects in both Lower and Upper Dir are also underway, including the development of a large public park in Chakdara.
Humayun Khan assured the delegation that the elected representatives of Dir are fully committed to public service and will never betray the trust placed in them.
He said his home and office are always open to resolve public issues, and the people of Dir are welcome to consult him on development matters at any time. He also accepted an invitation to visit the office of the Dir Welfare Organization in Peshawar next month to personally review and address the issues of the Dir community.
Recent Stories
Hanif Abbasi, ICCI delegation discuss initiatives for modernization of Pakistan ..
Govt to introduce industrial policy focused on growth, export competitiveness: H ..
SBP to announce monetary policy on 5 May
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates Laptop Scheme Phase-I afte ..
Murder accused gets capital punishment
Advisor on Prisons meets delegations from Timergara Bar, Dir Welfare Organizatio ..
Punjab job center registers 11,65,000+ job seekers, 100,200 employers
Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) stands shoulder to shoulder with Pa ..
Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates Regional Office at D.G. Khan
IHC orders to schedule Bushra Bibi's plea for sentence suspension
Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-1 makes continuous operation record
Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escalation as forces on alert
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hanif Abbasi, ICCI delegation discuss initiatives for modernization of Pakistan Railways1 minute ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates Laptop Scheme Phase-I after 8 years6 minutes ago
-
Murder accused gets capital punishment2 minutes ago
-
Advisor on Prisons meets delegations from Timergara Bar, Dir Welfare Organization2 minutes ago
-
Punjab job center registers 11,65,000+ job seekers, 100,200 employers2 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates Regional Office at D.G. Khan2 minutes ago
-
IHC orders to schedule Bushra Bibi's plea for sentence suspension14 minutes ago
-
Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-1 makes continuous operation record14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escalation as forces on alert14 minutes ago
-
DC attends farewell ceremony held for government school principal14 minutes ago
-
FGP launched to empower people, shape inclusive future14 minutes ago
-
VC inaugurates free internet facility for students residing at hostels7 minutes ago