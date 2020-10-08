UrduPoint.com
Advisor On Tourism Visits Different Stations Of Orange Line Metro Train

Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:46 PM

Advisor on Tourism visits different stations of Orange Line Metro Train

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi on Thursday visited different stations of Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) and reviewed the horticulture and other work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi on Thursday visited different stations of Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) and reviewed the horticulture and other work.

According to PHA sources here, Asif Mehmood said the Punjab government was working speedily for the completion of (OLMT) project.

He said that all technical tests of (OLMT) were ongoing and soon it would be inaugurated.

PHA DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said that horticulture work for beautifying the OLMT track would be completed soon. He said that people should take care of the work carried out for the beautification of (OLMT) track and its stations.

More Stories From Pakistan

