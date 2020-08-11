UrduPoint.com
Advisor Regrets Party Workers Use For Personal Gains

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 10:06 PM

Advisor regrets party workers use for personal gains

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday regretted the use of innocent party workers (in attacking NAB office) for personal gains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday regretted the use of innocent party workers (in attacking NAB office) for personal gains.

In a tweet message, he said the legal aspect of such childish use of party workers could be probed by judiciary as media footage clearly showed the attack at NAB office was planned.

More Stories From Pakistan

