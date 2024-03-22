Advisor Resents Avalanche-caused Losses In Kaghan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb has expressed resentment over losses incurred to hotels, shops and other structures due to two big avalanches in tourist resorts of Balakot.
In a statement on Friday, Zahid Chanzeb directed the officials concerned to start rescue and relief operations on an urgent basis so that the situation could be brought back towards normalcy.
He said soon after the incident, he contacted the Chief Minister and informed him about the scale of losses. The Chief Minister, he said, directed the Kaghan Development Authority and district administration to immediately start the rescue and relief operation.
He said the CM also directed for applying heavy machinery in the rescue operation, if needed.
The Advisor to CM was informed by the DG Kaghan Development Authority, Shabbir Khan that damages and losses were incurred after avalanches hit Jheel Road in Naran and Amla and Jhibran areas. The Advisor directed the Kaghan Development Authority and district administration to devise a strategy on scientific lines to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.
