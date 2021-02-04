UrduPoint.com
Advisor Reviews Ongoing Development Works At YMCA Ground

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday reviewed the ongoing development works including hockey field, walking and jogging tracks which was being executed in the Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) Ground here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that various plants and trees were also being planted in the ground to make the field greener. The beauty of the YMCA ground will be further enhanced by the plants and trees, he added.

He said the provincial government was working indiscriminately across the city so that the metropolis could be restored to its full glory and the citizens could avail these facilities.

