Advisor Sardar Ehsan Condemns Indian Propaganda Against Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 07:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination and Cooperative Department, Sardar Ehsan ur Rehman Khan Mazari, on Sunday strongly condemned India's aggressive stance and propaganda against Pakistan.

He expressed sorrow over the incident in Pahalgam but criticized India for habitually blaming Pakistan without evidence, according to a communique here.

He said that the Indian media constantly spreads false propaganda against Pakistan but is consistently exposed by the truth.

Mazari emphasized that Baloch leaders are patriotic and have always stood with Pakistan through every challenge.

He urging India said that she should respect international laws and principles of foreign policy.

He highlighted that Pakistan herself is a victim of terrorism.

Mazari denounced India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty as a grave violation of international law.

Referring to Jaffar Express incident, he pointed out of evidence of Indian involvement in terrorism in Balochistan.

IIOJK , Mazari said that the Modi government continues to suppress the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and shifts blame onto Pakistan to cover its own aggressive actions.

He said that India herself is committing provocations in the region and makes false allegations against Pakistan to throw dust in the eyes of the world.

