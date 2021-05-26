UrduPoint.com
Advisor Seeks Cooperation Of Masses To Contain Spread Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that everyone should cooperate with the Government to stop the spread of coronavirus as it is not possible to control the corona virus without the cooperation of the people.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of the Vaccination Center at the office of the Federal B Area Industrial Association (FBATI) here on Wednesday.

When Barrister Murtaza Wahab arrived at the Vaccination Center office, he was received by Fabati President Muhammad Ali.

He visited the vaccination center and met with visitors. "By implementing SOPs, we can control this deadly epidemic, so every citizen must be vaccinated," he said.

He also said that the Sindh government has provided vaccination facility in industrial areas, press clubs and educational institutions so the citizens should make use of this facility and get vaccinated.

"I will ask the traders to persuade the industrial workers to get vaccinated," he added.

People under the age of 40 have difficulty registering. We will take up the matter with the NCOC to reduce the difficulties. Vaccination is essential for the resumption of industrial activities.

He said that people get angry when the administration is strict and when even if the administration is not strict, the people are angry. A restaurant was operating in Clifton and DC and police were dispatched. Citizens were present in this restaurant. Police, Rangers, Doctors are the frontline. "I don't think there should be an age limit for vaccinations. There should be walk-ins for vaccines," he said.

