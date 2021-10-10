Advisor, special assistant to hold open court on October 11

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for prisons Ejaz Husain Jakhrani and Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Human Rights Sadhumal Surendar Valasai will hold an (Khuli-Kachehri) Open Court on Monday.

According to a Circular issued by the Deputy Commissioner Badin Agha Shah Nawaz Khan, the open court to be held in Circuit House at 10 A.M.

All relevant officers of district have been directed to ensure their presence in open court and people were also asked to attend open-court to communicate their problems so that basic could be resolved at their doorstep