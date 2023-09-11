Advisor stresses for best project design, durability within limited resources

Advisor to the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Irrigation, Planning, Development, Communication and Works, Dr Syed Sarfaraz Ali while referring to the engineers and technical staff on Monday said the best design and durability of a project within less possible funds should be the prime objective during executing of a project of people welfare

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :Advisor to the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Irrigation, Planning, Development, Communication and Works, Dr Syed Sarfaraz Ali while referring to the engineers and technical staff on Monday said the best design and durability of a project within less possible funds should be the prime objective during executing of a project of people welfare.

He said the newly inducted engineers would be provided the necessary training to make their work praiseworthy.

Talking to newly inducted SDOs at a five-day training workshop at the Pakistan academy for Rural Development (PARD), he said the engineers who have been imparted training should work as the servants of the people.

He said engineers for the posts were selected through merit as all the newly inducted SDOs have passed their competitive examinations. The capacity of the Irrigation Department would be further boosted with the induction of these successful engineers.

The engineers at the five-day training workshop were imparted training on technical sanctions, procurement, general financial rules, provincial rules of business, office management, official letter writing, central public account rules, vision of the Irrigation Department and project management.