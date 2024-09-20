Advisor stresses importance of livestock for growth of rural economy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister's Advisor for Fisheries, Livestock and Human Settlement Syed Najam-e-Alam Friday underlined the importance of animal husbandry for growth of the rural economy.

Speaking at an event organized at the Directorate of Animal Husbandry, the Advisor said the veterinarians and the livestock breeders should make sure that the animals did not fall sick with viral infections or with other diseases.

"The initiative of preventive vaccination for the livestock animals is a welcome step," he said while referring to an ongoing campaign of immunization.

Director General Animal Husbandry Dr Hizbullah Bhutto briefed the Advisor and informed that so far his department had vaccinated 185,000 animals in the province.

During the event, the owners and managers of various dairy farms raised their issues before the Advisor who assured them that the concerned department would take every possible measures to address their problems.

On the occasion, Alam also planted a sapling in the premises of the directorate.

