Open Menu

Advisor Suggests PTI To Attend Dialogue Session For Resolving Political Issues

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 11:26 PM

Advisor suggests PTI to attend dialogue session for resolving political issues

Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Monday suggested the members of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to attend dialogue session for resolving political issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Monday suggested the members of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to attend dialogue session for resolving political issues.

Rejecting talks offer by PTI members could create deadlock, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Deadlock is not the solution of any problem, he said adding that we are calling meeting on Tuesday for replying the PTI members on charter of demand in black and white.

In reply to a question, he said PTI should sit together and address the political matters with sincerity.

Recent Stories

Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente exten ..

Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract

3 minutes ago
 Nasdaq slumps on Chinese AI upstart, Nvidia loses ..

Nasdaq slumps on Chinese AI upstart, Nvidia loses some $400 bn in value

2 minutes ago
 S.Sudan lifts night curfew imposed after protests

S.Sudan lifts night curfew imposed after protests

3 minutes ago
 Advisor suggests PTI to attend dialogue session fo ..

Advisor suggests PTI to attend dialogue session for resolving political issues

3 minutes ago
 SCCF grants approval of funds for SIPMR, Cadet Col ..

SCCF grants approval of funds for SIPMR, Cadet College Sanghar

3 minutes ago
 Police started crackdown on dogfight gambling: 35 ..

Police started crackdown on dogfight gambling: 35 arrested in Attock

3 minutes ago
PTI tries to get relief on different cases: Ahsan

PTI tries to get relief on different cases: Ahsan

3 minutes ago
 Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente exten ..

Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract

3 minutes ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed engages with UAE media students, ..

Abdulla Al Hamed engages with UAE media students, stressing importance of empowe ..

29 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan hails la ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan hails lawyers for safeguarding democra ..

40 minutes ago
 AEEDC Dubai 2025: Kuwait named guest of honour of ..

AEEDC Dubai 2025: Kuwait named guest of honour of 29th edition

1 hour ago
 ADCB aims to double net profit to AED20 billion in ..

ADCB aims to double net profit to AED20 billion in five years

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan