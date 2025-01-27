Advisor suggests PTI to attend dialogue session for resolving political issues

Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Monday suggested the members of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to attend dialogue session for resolving political issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Monday suggested the members of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to attend dialogue session for resolving political issues.

Rejecting talks offer by PTI members could create deadlock, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Deadlock is not the solution of any problem, he said adding that we are calling meeting on Tuesday for replying the PTI members on charter of demand in black and white.

In reply to a question, he said PTI should sit together and address the political matters with sincerity.