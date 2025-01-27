Advisor Suggests PTI To Attend Dialogue Session For Resolving Political Issues
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 11:26 PM
Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Monday suggested the members of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to attend dialogue session for resolving political issues
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Monday suggested the members of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to attend dialogue session for resolving political issues.
Rejecting talks offer by PTI members could create deadlock, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Deadlock is not the solution of any problem, he said adding that we are calling meeting on Tuesday for replying the PTI members on charter of demand in black and white.
In reply to a question, he said PTI should sit together and address the political matters with sincerity.
Recent Stories
Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract
Nasdaq slumps on Chinese AI upstart, Nvidia loses some $400 bn in value
S.Sudan lifts night curfew imposed after protests
Advisor suggests PTI to attend dialogue session for resolving political issues
SCCF grants approval of funds for SIPMR, Cadet College Sanghar
Police started crackdown on dogfight gambling: 35 arrested in Attock
PTI tries to get relief on different cases: Ahsan
Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract
Abdulla Al Hamed engages with UAE media students, stressing importance of empowe ..
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan hails lawyers for safeguarding democra ..
AEEDC Dubai 2025: Kuwait named guest of honour of 29th edition
ADCB aims to double net profit to AED20 billion in five years
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Advisor suggests PTI to attend dialogue session for resolving political issues3 minutes ago
-
Police started crackdown on dogfight gambling: 35 arrested in Attock3 minutes ago
-
PTI tries to get relief on different cases: Ahsan3 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan hails lawyers for safeguarding democracy40 minutes ago
-
Banking sector playing key role in Balochistan’s economy development: Governor1 hour ago
-
Shab-e-Meraj observed across northern Sindh1 hour ago
-
LUH radiology department provides 24/7 advanced services with discounted rates: Dr. Adnan Qureshi1 hour ago
-
Radio remains an unyielding pillar of communication in Pakistan: Commissioner Karachi1 hour ago
-
HR ministry accelerates PSDP project to promote awareness1 hour ago
-
CPO inaugurates newly built MT workshop at Dolphin Headquarters1 hour ago
-
Chiniot Festival to be held in February1 hour ago
-
Musadik asks PTI to discuss public interest issues1 hour ago