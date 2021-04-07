UrduPoint.com
Advisor Terms LHC's Directions As First Victory Against Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar Wednesday termed Lahore High Court's (LHC) orders of providing sugar to people at fixed rates as the first victory of the incumbent government against the profiteers.

In a tweet, he said the LHC had directed to supply the sweetener during Ramazan at Rs 80 per kg, as determined by the Federal and provincial governments, was a great relief to the people.

More Stories From Pakistan

