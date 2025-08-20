Open Menu

Advisor To Chairman Senate Appointed Ambassador Of ISC

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 11:12 PM

Pakistan has achieved another milestone in parliamentary diplomacy as Ms. Misbah Khar, Advisor to the Chairman Senate, has been appointed Ambassador of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025)

The appointment follows Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani’s selection as the founding President of the ISC, placing Pakistan at the forefront of this emerging global forum.

As Ambassador, Ms. Khar will lead the ISC’s outreach and engagement.

She has previously represented Pakistan and the Senate at various international forums and has written for international publications, including The Washington Times.

Her appointment reflects Pakistan’s growing influence in parliamentary diplomacy and recognition of her efforts to project the country’s voice on global platforms.

For the first time, Pakistan will host the ISC Conference in November 2025, bringing together Speakers, parliamentarians, diplomats, and policymakers from around the world.

The conference will focus on sustainable development, economic cooperation, conflict resolution, and climate action — positioning Pakistan as a hub for global parliamentary dialogue.

