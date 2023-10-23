Open Menu

Advisor To Chief Minister Balochistan Shania Khan Called On Governor Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2023 | 06:01 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan Shania Khan called on Governor Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori

Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan Shania Khan called on Governor Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan Shania Khan called on Governor Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori here on Monday.

They discussed inter-provincial coordination, exchange of delegations and cultural relations.

The governor said that development of the provinces was top priority of the federation.

He said that the provinces would develop by funding from the federation.

Tessori said that the provinces could get benefit from the experiences of each other.

The advisor said that cooperation of the federation in Balochistan was appreciatable.

