Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Ehtisam Ali visits Directorate of Health Services

(@FahadShabbir)

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Ehtisam Ali on Thursday visited Directorate General Health Services and inspected its various sections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Ehtisam Ali on Thursday visited Directorate General Health Services and inspected its various sections.

Director General Health Services, Dr. Salim and Additional Director, Dr. Shahid Younas was also present on the occasion.

He visited procurement, nutrition nursing sections of the directorate and met with staff. He also listened to the problems of staff and assured them cooperation.

He witnessed digitization process in the directorate and said that steps would be taken to address issue of staff shortage. He urged employees to work with dedication and professionalism realizing their responsibilities.