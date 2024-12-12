Open Menu

Advisor To Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa On Health, Ehtisam Ali Visits Directorate Of Health Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2024 | 07:13 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Ehtisam Ali visits Directorate of Health Services

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Ehtisam Ali on Thursday visited Directorate General Health Services and inspected its various sections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Ehtisam Ali on Thursday visited Directorate General Health Services and inspected its various sections.

Director General Health Services, Dr. Salim and Additional Director, Dr. Shahid Younas was also present on the occasion.

He visited procurement, nutrition nursing sections of the directorate and met with staff. He also listened to the problems of staff and assured them cooperation.

He witnessed digitization process in the directorate and said that steps would be taken to address issue of staff shortage. He urged employees to work with dedication and professionalism realizing their responsibilities.

Related Topics

Shortage Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

PCB parts ways with Test team coach Tim Nielsen

PCB parts ways with Test team coach Tim Nielsen

2 minutes ago
 Blinken and Jordan king agree on need for secure S ..

Blinken and Jordan king agree on need for secure Syria

2 minutes ago
 Punjab University sports gala 2024

Punjab University sports gala 2024

2 minutes ago
 Indian teen prodigy becomes youngest world chess c ..

Indian teen prodigy becomes youngest world chess champ

2 minutes ago
 The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) award degrees to ..

The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) award degrees to 3,188 graduates

5 minutes ago
 Punjab University students get positions in declam ..

Punjab University students get positions in declamation contest

5 minutes ago
Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on He ..

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Ehtisam Ali visits Direc ..

5 minutes ago
 12 outlaws arrested; weapons & liquor seized

12 outlaws arrested; weapons & liquor seized

5 minutes ago
 German delegation visits PU, meets VC

German delegation visits PU, meets VC

5 minutes ago
 Registration for foreign players for HBL PSL 10th ..

Registration for foreign players for HBL PSL 10th edition open now

12 minutes ago
 JIT issues notices to PTI leaders over alleged mal ..

JIT issues notices to PTI leaders over alleged malicious campaign on social medi ..

17 minutes ago
 Snatcher gang busted; mobile phone, motorbike and ..

Snatcher gang busted; mobile phone, motorbike and weapon recovered

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan