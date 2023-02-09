UrduPoint.com

Advisor To Chief Minister Manzoor Wassan Briefs Cabinet On Rs3.4b Indus Basin Transforming Project

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 08:46 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister Manzoor Wassan briefs cabinet on Rs3.4b Indus Basin transforming project

Advisor to Chief Minister Manzoor Wassan briefing the cabinet about transforming the Indus Basin with climate-resilient agriculture and water management said that its objective was to strengthen institutional and regulatory systems and make them climate responsive, especially in the water sector

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Manzoor Wassan briefing the cabinet about transforming the Indus Basin with climate-resilient agriculture and water management said that its objective was to strengthen institutional and regulatory systems and make them climate responsive, especially in the water sector.

He said that climate information would be generated to use in response to climate disasters and decision-making.

The farming community's adaptive capacity would be enhanced along with creating awareness of the climate change threats and risk reduction among them, Wassan said and added it was an Rs3.4 billion project being launched in collaboration with food & Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The cabinet approved the project and directed the agriculture department to sensitize the assembly members about the benefits of the project and start holding workshops in the districts.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Water Agriculture Manzoor Wassan Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

UN Chief Says No Sanctions Should Interfere With R ..

UN Chief Says No Sanctions Should Interfere With Relief Efforts in Syria

14 minutes ago
 US Senators Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Formally ..

US Senators Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Formally End the Gulf and Iraq Wars - S ..

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Local Government & C ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Ib ..

14 minutes ago
 Attock assistant commissioners reshuffled

Attock assistant commissioners reshuffled

10 minutes ago
 PTI govt responsible for destruction in KP: Presid ..

PTI govt responsible for destruction in KP: President PML-N KPK, Amir Muqam

10 minutes ago
 Minister to hear public complaints against MCL

Minister to hear public complaints against MCL

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.