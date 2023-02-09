Advisor to Chief Minister Manzoor Wassan briefs cabinet on Rs3.4b Indus Basin transforming project

Advisor to Chief Minister Manzoor Wassan briefing the cabinet about transforming the Indus Basin with climate-resilient agriculture and water management said that its objective was to strengthen institutional and regulatory systems and make them climate responsive, especially in the water sector

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Manzoor Wassan briefing the cabinet about transforming the Indus Basin with climate-resilient agriculture and water management said that its objective was to strengthen institutional and regulatory systems and make them climate responsive, especially in the water sector.

He said that climate information would be generated to use in response to climate disasters and decision-making.

The farming community's adaptive capacity would be enhanced along with creating awareness of the climate change threats and risk reduction among them, Wassan said and added it was an Rs3.4 billion project being launched in collaboration with food & Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The cabinet approved the project and directed the agriculture department to sensitize the assembly members about the benefits of the project and start holding workshops in the districts.