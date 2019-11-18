UrduPoint.com
Advisor To Chief Minister On Tourism Visits Bahawalpur

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 06:50 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Tourism and Parks and Horticulture Asif Mehmood visited Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur office here today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Tourism and Parks and Horticulture Asif Mehmood visited Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur office here today.

He called on Chairperson Shehla Ehsaan and Director General Asif Hayat Lodhi.

He was briefed by Chairperson and Director-General about the performance of PHA Bahawalpur. Advisor to Chief Minister highly appreciated the productive performance of PHA Bahawalpur. Later, he visited various parks being maintained by PHA. He will inspect the tourism bus service and arrangements for Cholistan Jeep Rally 2020. Advisor to Chief Minister will also preside over a meeting of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab during his visit.

