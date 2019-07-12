UrduPoint.com
Advisor To Chief Minister Pledge To Turn PEDO Into Profitable Entity

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 11:58 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister pledge to turn PEDO into profitable entity

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Energy and Power, Himayatullah Khan has pledged to make utmost efforts for making Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) more profitable entity and bringing more improvement in it

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ):Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Energy and Power, Himayatullah Khan has pledged to make utmost efforts for making Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) more profitable entity and bringing more improvement in it.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting here on Friday.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Secretary Energy Sarfaraz Durrani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PEDO Zahid Sabri, Planning Officer Waqas and other senior authorities.

The advisor on energy and power vowed to make all possible steps for timely completion of all energy projects. He said that financial review of the hydropower projects established with the financial assistance of World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) should be made in any circumstances to maximize the apprehensions of the wastage of resources.

