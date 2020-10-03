Advisor to Chief Minister review beautification work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister, Asif Mehmood here on Saturday paid visit to review development projects for beautification of the city.

During the visit, the advisor issued instructions to uplift Murree Road.

He also instructed to renovate of Fawara Chowk, Katchey Road, roundabout uplifting and passed on directives to the concerned authorities to complete all development projects of beautification as soon as possible.

He lauded the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) work along Nullah Leh Bridge. He said that all available resources would be utilised to make the city clean and green.

He warned that any kind of irresponsibility in the matter of performing duty would not be tolerated at all.