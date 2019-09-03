Advisor to Chief Minister visits allied hospitals to check dengue arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Adviser to Chief Minister Muhammad Hanif Khan Pitafi visited allied hospitals of Rawalpindi to check the dengue arrangements put on place here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Muhammad Hanif Khan Pitafi visited allied hospitals of Rawalpindi to check the dengue arrangements put on place here on Monday.

Among others, ADCG Headquarter Saima Younas, Sub Registarar Muhammad Iqbal and health officials were also present on the occasion.

The Advisor inquired the health of dengue patients and monitored the facilities being provided to them.

He stressed the need for coordinated efforts to timely check the hot spots and effective indoor and outdoor sectors surveillance so that anti dengue measures could be made fruitful.

He asked to evolve a comprehensive plan of spray, with the objectives to eliminate all hideouts of mosquitoes adding that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

Later, Hanif Khan Pitafi held a meeting with the Young Doctors Association.

The Advisor assured that the security bill of the hospital would be passed from the provincial assembly within 30 days. After the assurance, the Young Doctors Association had announced to call off the strike.