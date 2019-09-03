UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Advisor To Chief Minister Visits Allied Hospitals To Check Dengue Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:15 AM

Advisor to Chief Minister visits allied hospitals to check dengue arrangements

Adviser to Chief Minister Muhammad Hanif Khan Pitafi visited allied hospitals of Rawalpindi to check the dengue arrangements put on place here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Muhammad Hanif Khan Pitafi visited allied hospitals of Rawalpindi to check the dengue arrangements put on place here on Monday.

Among others, ADCG Headquarter Saima Younas, Sub Registarar Muhammad Iqbal and health officials were also present on the occasion.

The Advisor inquired the health of dengue patients and monitored the facilities being provided to them.

He stressed the need for coordinated efforts to timely check the hot spots and effective indoor and outdoor sectors surveillance so that anti dengue measures could be made fruitful.

He asked to evolve a comprehensive plan of spray, with the objectives to eliminate all hideouts of mosquitoes adding that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

Later, Hanif Khan Pitafi held a meeting with the Young Doctors Association.

The Advisor assured that the security bill of the hospital would be passed from the provincial assembly within 30 days. After the assurance, the Young Doctors Association had announced to call off the strike.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Dengue Provincial Assembly Young Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

1 hour ago

RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizen ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Chamber of Commerce&#039 ..

2 hours ago

US Does Everything to Prevent Creation of Syria Co ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UN Goodwill Ambassador Nad ..

2 hours ago

Senate Body directs to allot houses at Ministers' ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.