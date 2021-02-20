Advisor to CM attends international conference

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab attended the International Conference held here at Karachi University of business school on Saturday as the Chief Guest.

He congratulated the management of Karachi University for convening the conference.

He said the views of participants in today's conference would help students to learn and understand about the social responsibility of the corporate sector.

In the context of coronavirus pandemic, online seminars and webinars were very important in today's world, he said.

The advisor said he had a special attachment to Karachi University as his parents were students of this institute.

He also announced to give two scholarships including one to male student while other to female student every year.