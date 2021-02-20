UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Advisor To CM Attends International Conference

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Advisor to CM attends international conference

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab attended the International Conference held here at Karachi University of business school on Saturday as the Chief Guest.

He congratulated the management of Karachi University for convening the conference.

He said the views of participants in today's conference would help students to learn and understand about the social responsibility of the corporate sector.

In the context of coronavirus pandemic, online seminars and webinars were very important in today's world, he said.

The advisor said he had a special attachment to Karachi University as his parents were students of this institute.

He also announced to give two scholarships including one to male student while other to female student every year.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister World Business Student Male Karachi University Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EBM Celebrates Cricket in Gwadar with Sooper Hai P ..

24 minutes ago

SEWA to establish meteorological station in Centra ..

27 minutes ago

PCB shares pictures of PSL 2021 trophy

40 minutes ago

PTI election stolen in Wazirabad: Shehbaz Gill

2 minutes ago

Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

2 minutes ago

Russia Wants to Have Good Relations With EU, US Bu ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.