Advisor To CM Calls For Action Against Illegal Mining

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2023 | 06:22 PM

Advisor to the Caretaker Chief Minister, Syed Zafar Ali Shah on Friday said that action, without discrimination, should be taken against individuals involved in illegal mining under the Mines and Minerals Act

During a high-level meeting, he directed the immediate halt of illegal mining in the Nowshera and Kohat districts and called for the confiscation of mining machinery and equipment from those engaged in unlawful activities.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah emphasized that the consequences of illegal mining would be unbearable and would impact the national treasury.

He highlighted the abundance of precious minerals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and stressed the importance of their proper utilization.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the government's finances are suffering substantial losses due to illegal mining, necessitating preventive measures.

He urged the Mineral Department to enhance the registration of legal holders and make the legal aspects of mining in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa more effective and sustainable.

He also emphasized the need for continuous inspections through collaboration with the district administration by the Mineral Department.

He called for strengthening public awareness regarding illegal mining activities.

