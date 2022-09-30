Advisor to CM condemns Kohlu blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Adviser to Balochistan Chief Minister on Home and Tribal Affairs Zia Langove on Friday condemned the Kohlu blast.

While seeking report from the deputy commissioner Kohlu, he asked the authorities concerned to trace the perpetrators at earliest.

"Deputy commissioner should ensure provision of all available medical facilities to the injured of the explosion," Adviser said adding that the terrorists will not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs.

He prayed may Almighty Allah rest the departed souls in eternal peace and early recovery of the injured.