Advisor To CM Inaugurates Tree Plantation Drive In Galiyat
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2025 | 07:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) In the mountainous region of Galiyat, Zahid Chenzeb, Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, launched a new tree-planting drive Sunday.
Speaking at the event, he emphasized that planting trees is a natural and effective way to combat climate change.
Climate change is a serious threat to province and entire country, with recent floods causing significant damage to people, property, and the economy.
The initiative aims to promote a healthy environment for future generations and reaffirm the government's commitment to environmental protection.
During the ceremony, participants highlighted importance of tree planting and pledged to continue their efforts to improve the environment.
Following directions from Chief Minister KP, 20,000 more trees will be planted in coming days. The goal of this campaign was to restore the region's ecological balance, reduce air pollution, and promote greenery.
APP/hsb
