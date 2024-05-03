Open Menu

Advisor To CM On Social Welfare Briefed About Problems Of Vulnerable Segments

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Social Welfare, Mashal Yousafzai was briefed about problems being faced by vulnerable communities including female, children, transgender, minorities and disable persons.

Briefing on problems of vulnerably segments of society was given during a meeting held here with participation by Member National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR), Tariq Javed, civil society representatives and concerned officials from different government departments.

During the meeting, Member NCHR Tariq Javed made a detailed presentation on recommendations for improvement in rules, policies and services aimed at facilitation of women, children, transgender and person with disabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mashal Yousafzai said government top priority is to approve rules and policies aimed at providing better services to vulnerable communities.

She said commissions already set up for protection of the rights of women and children would be strengthened further while persons with disabilities, transgender and minorities would be provided better facilities in the province.

Advisor to Chief Minister KP on Social Welfare also expressed the resolve of soon getting law against early child marriages approved from KP assembly.

She said it is ironical that early marriage law of 1929 is still in vogue in the country, setting marriage age for girl as 16 and 18 for boy which is against the international convention on the Rights of the Children.

Mashal Yousafzai agreed with suggestion presented by participants including Tariq Javed, Rakshanza Naz, Imran Takkar, Ejaz Khan and Amina Durrani that a joint action plan will be chalked out after a gap of ten days for implementation of all policy level initiatives of KP government.

