Advisor to CM Punjab directs authorities to utilize all resources to ensure peace during Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab Kanwar Dilshad here on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources to ensure peace during Muharram.

Kanwar Dilshad along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta, Regional Police Officer, Syed Khurram Ali and Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi today visited Chor Chowk and inspected 11th Muharram procession route, security and other arrangements.

He said that foolproof security was provided to Ashura processions and Majalis.

Muharram is the month of peace and brotherhood, during which no one would be allowed to create nuisance and spread hatred, he added.

Similar to the arrangements finalized for ninth and tenth Muharram, elaborate security arrangements were finalized for 11th Muharram procession, he said adding, strict monitoring was being conducted for A and B-category processions and sensitive places in order to provide a peaceful environment to the mourners.

He appreciated the strategy adopted for the peaceful passage of Ashura and implementing the code of conduct with the cooperation of peace committee.

He expressed the hope that due to the concerted efforts of all the departments concerned, the law and order situation of Rawalpindi Division would be ensured in the future.

All the arrangements had been completed by the district administration in collaboration with police and other departments concerned, the Commissioner said.

Best possible arrangements were made by the administration and police and senior officers remained present in the field on Ashura. They also visited Majlis, Imambargahs and procession routes to monitor the situation, he added.

Action in accordance with the law was taken against rules violators and strict monitoring was conducted to implement the code of conduct issued by the Punjab government, the commissioner said.

Besides police, a large number of volunteers were also deployed to ensure security of processions and majalis, he said and added that interfaith harmony was vital to thwart the evil designs of the enemies who wanted to weaken Pakistan by inciting hatred and devisions among different religious groups to fulfill their nefarious agendas.

The district administration, the members of the peace committee including the scholars of all school of thoughts were playing their active role to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies, the RPO said.