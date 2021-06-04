Advisor to CM Punjab directs PHA authorities to make city green & beautiful

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood on Friday directed the authorities to utilize all available resources to make the city green and beautiful

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood on Friday directed the authorities to utilize all available resources to make the city green and beautiful.

Chairing a meeting held here at PHA office Asif Mahmood directed the officers concerned to take solid steps to make it green and clean.

On the occasion, Director General (DG) PHA Rawalpindi Zaheer Ahmed Jappa, Director Admin and Finance, Director Engineering and other officers were present.

Zaheer Ahmed Jappa briefed the Advisor on overall performance of the authority.

Asif Mehmood appreciated performance of PHA and issued instructions to the authorities to use maximum available resources to make it lush green.

He also directed to set up bird houses at different places in the city.