Advisor To CM Punjab Inspects Security Of Eid Milad Processions
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2024 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Political Affairs, Zeeshan Ashiq Malik here on Tuesday inspected security of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) processions.
On the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfaraz Alpa and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema were also present.
The Advisor visited the control room established for monitoring of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi processions. During the visit, the advisor reviewed the monitoring process of the processions.
He reviewed the security of the processions and other administrative matters. He informed that he visited Rawalpindi district on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz.
Zeeshan Ashiq Malik said that best possible arrangements were made for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) and foolproof security arrangements were finalized in Rawalpindi for 12 Rabi ul Awwal.
All-out efforts are being made to establish peace which is first priority of the administration, he added. The Adviser appreciated the steps taken to ensure peace and law and order on Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) in Rawalpindi.The Commissioner said that the monitoring of the processions is being ensured through CCTV cameras.
Duties of the Revenue staff were assigned across the division to look after all the arrangements for the processions, Engineer Aamir Khattak said.
Foolproof security arrangements were finalized for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH), said RPO Babar Sarfraz Apla.The DC said that Rawalpindi District Administration was ensuring implementation of the Code of Conduct issued by the Government of Punjab for Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH).
