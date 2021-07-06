Advisor To CM Punjab Malik Umar Farooq Grieved
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:43 PM
Haji Muhammad Mushtaq, the father of Advisor to CM Punjab Malik Umar Farooq died after a protractedillness in Dijkot on Tuesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Haji Muhammad Mushtaq, the father of Advisor to CM Punjab Malik Umar Farooq died after a protractedillness in Dijkot on Tuesday.
His funeral prayer will be offered on Wednesday morning (July 7) at 8 a.m. at Tankiwali ground, Dijkot.