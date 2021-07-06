UrduPoint.com
Advisor To CM Punjab Malik Umar Farooq Grieved

Haji Muhammad Mushtaq, the father of Advisor to CM Punjab Malik Umar Farooq died after a protractedillness in Dijkot on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Haji Muhammad Mushtaq, the father of Advisor to CM Punjab Malik Umar Farooq died after a protractedillness in Dijkot on Tuesday.

His funeral prayer will be offered on Wednesday morning (July 7) at 8 a.m. at Tankiwali ground, Dijkot.

