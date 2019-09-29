Advisor to CM Punjab urges citizens to adopt preventive measures against dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for Horticulture and Tourism, Asif Mehmood has urged the citizens to adopt preventive measures to avoid dengue.

Talking to APP he said, with the increasing number of dengue cases in the province, the authorities concerned had accelerated their ongoing campaign against dengue.

The citizens should come forward to join hands with the administration to destroy the breeding sites of dengue mosquitoes, he added.

He called on the citizens to make it a daily habit to destroy the breeding sites of dengue mosquitoes.

The Advisor said, "It is everyone's responsibility to make sure their homes are kept clean at all times. We are urging everyone to destroy the breeding sites of dengue mosquitoes." He said that a campaign was being run by the administration to create awareness on dengue.

He further said, the citizens should adopt precautionary measures also at their homes.

The Rawalpindi district health authorities on the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar were discharging their duties effectively but the citizens should also come forward and play a role to control dengue, he added.

The citizens should realize their duties to save them and their families from the dengue fever, he said adding, the threat of dengue after current monsoon rains increased and precautionary measures at this stage are a must.

He also urged the people to properly cover themselves from their wrists to collars and their ankles from mosquitoes.

He advised the citizens to use mosquito repellents and anti-mosquito coils.

He said, sprays at homes are also necessary to destroy the breeding points of mosquitoes and to stop further prevalence of this disease.

He said, the government has been educating the citizens about precautionary measures in order to avoid dengue virus.

Asif Mehmood said mosquitoes breed primarily in containers like earthenware jars, metal drums and concrete cisterns used for domestic water storage, as well as discarded plastic food containers, used automobile tyres and other items that collect rain water.