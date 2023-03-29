Advisor to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz visits Bahawalpur to inspect free flour distribution

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Punjab's Advisor on sports Wahab Riaz visited Bahawalpur on Wednesday.

He went to free flour distribution centers established in Bahawalpur.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa also accompanied him.

Advisor Sports Punjab visited Dring Stadium, Government College of Technology, and Eid Gah Centres.

He was informed that 24 flour distribution centers have been established in the district of which 6 centers have been established in Bahawalpur city.

Wahab Riaz has said that instructions have been given to flour mills to work at full capacity.

People can confirm their eligibility by sending their CNIC in the text to 8070.

He said that the Punjab government would provide flour to every eligible person.

He said that all concerned departments should take proper steps for the convenience of visiting persons at the flour distribution centers. He said that separate counters for women and aged people should also be established.

He said that the PITB application will be further enabled for public convenience. Deputy Commissioner informed that more than 777,000 bags of flour have been distributed in Bahawalpur and more than 250,000 families in the Bahawalpur district have received flour bags.