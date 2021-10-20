Advisor to CM Sindh expresses condolences to Secretary Sindh Assembly

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayyaz Ali Butt expressed his condolence to Secretary Sindh Assembly G.M. Umar Farooq on the demise of his father and also offered Fateha for the departed soul

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayyaz Ali Butt expressed his condolence to Secretary Sindh Assembly G.M. Umar Farooq on the demise of his father and also offered Fateha for the departed soul.

On this occasion Fayyaz Ali Butt, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr also prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed soul and give courage to breaved family to bear this loss.