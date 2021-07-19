Advisor to CM Sindh urges people to follow SOPs

Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that due to growing number of Corona cases, situation was alarming in the province, so the people must follow the SOPs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that due to growing number of Corona cases, situation was alarming in the province, so the people must follow the SOPs.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference in the committee room of Sindh Assembly Building here on Monday.

When the situation is not under control and the SOPs are not being implemented, the government would be forced to make tough decisions, he informed.

The situation is worrying and it is in the interest of the citizens to follow the SOPs, he added urging the people to wear mask.

Besides, people should also get vaccinated, he told, saying that if you do not follow SOPs, the situation may get worse.

The criminal justice system was based on accusations but not on evidence. The Names are mentioned in the FIR and the Police used to make arrests even if the allegation was false, he told.

The arrest will only take place when evidence can be gathered, he said, elaborating that unless the investigating officer seeks permission from higher authorities, he will not be able to make arrests where crimes are being committed.

This is a big decision made by the Sindh government and provincial government has made this decision on the basis of many court decisions, he reiterated.