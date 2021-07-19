UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Advisor To CM Sindh Urges People To Follow SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 07:42 PM

Advisor to CM Sindh urges people to follow SOPs

Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that due to growing number of Corona cases, situation was alarming in the province, so the people must follow the SOPs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that due to growing number of Corona cases, situation was alarming in the province, so the people must follow the SOPs.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference in the committee room of Sindh Assembly Building here on Monday.

When the situation is not under control and the SOPs are not being implemented, the government would be forced to make tough decisions, he informed.

The situation is worrying and it is in the interest of the citizens to follow the SOPs, he added urging the people to wear mask.

Besides, people should also get vaccinated, he told, saying that if you do not follow SOPs, the situation may get worse.

The criminal justice system was based on accusations but not on evidence. The Names are mentioned in the FIR and the Police used to make arrests even if the allegation was false, he told.

The arrest will only take place when evidence can be gathered, he said, elaborating that unless the investigating officer seeks permission from higher authorities, he will not be able to make arrests where crimes are being committed.

This is a big decision made by the Sindh government and provincial government has made this decision on the basis of many court decisions, he reiterated.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Police May Criminals FIR From Government Court

Recent Stories

Japan to Recall Deputy Envoy in Seoul Over Lewd Re ..

2 seconds ago

Commissioner for ensuring SOPs implementation, mai ..

5 seconds ago

Overcharging: Chief Minister orders action against ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese, Spanish firms to operate solid waste mana ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister grieved at loss of lives in DG Khan ..

5 minutes ago

Former Sindh CM and Governor Mumtaz Ali Bhutto bur ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.