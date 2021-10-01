Advisor to CM Sindh visits different coastal areas of Sujawal District

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Rehabilitation and Relief Department, Haji Rasool Bakhish Chandio has visited various coastal areas of the district Sujawal in order to review overall situation and arrangements made by the District Admistration to cope heavy monsoon rains and expected Shaheen Cyclone.

During visit, President of PPP Sujawal District, MPA Muhammad Ali Malikani, MPA Syed Shah Hussain Shah and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ismail Memon were also accompanied with him, said the statement released here on Friday.

Provincial Advisor for Rehabilitation and Relief department Haji Rasool Bakhish Chandio took visit of Shahbandar, Kharo Chahan, Jati and other coastal areas of the Sujawal district and reviewed the overall situation.

While visiting costal areas, he passed directives to the Deputy Commissioner Sujawal Muhammad Ismail Memon to ensure all the possible arrangements by utilizing available resources during rain emergency so that to combat heavy monsoon rains and expected Shaheen cyclone in a well manner.

He also directed them to take steps to make functional the all River Osmosis plants which were installed at Shahbandar and Zero Point.

DHO Sujawal, Dr. Shahnaz Khawaja and other relevant officers of Sujawal district were also present on the occasion.

