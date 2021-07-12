Advisor to CM visits different areas in Karachi to review situation after rains

Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Karachi was his city, therefore he would do his best to solve its problems as part of his mission

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Karachi was his city, therefore he would do his best to solve its problems as part of his mission.

He was speaking to the media during a visit to the city on Monday.

Murtaza Wahab visited different areas including Shahra-e-Faisal, Mahmoodabad, Drig Road, Shah Faisal, Malir Halt, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nipa Chowrangi, Gulshan Chowrangi, Sohrab Goth, Gujjar Nala, Nazimabad, North Karachi, Maripur, Saddar, Burns Road, Korangi Road, Kala Pul, Akhtar Colony, Clifton and Gizri areas during rains.

He inspected the drainage system after the rains. He was briefed by the officials of KMC, District Administration, Water board and DMC about rain arrangements.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed satisfaction over the smooth functioning of the drainage system, cleaning of drains, and presence of traffic police and local government personnel on the highways.

At Liaquatabad and Gujjar Nalla, he met the citizens and inquired about their problems.

Talking to media, he said that the situation in several areas of Karachi including District East had been reviewed during the rains and the situation was under control.

He saw water in some places in the area of urdu Science College, which was cleaned very soon.

He said that though there was no forecast of rain today, the Sindh Government had already taken the situation under control. The civic agencies were well prepared. The guards were seen on the streets and the citizens were relieved. We must get the people out of trouble, he said.

To a question, he said that there were 550 drains in Karachi. The Sindh Government has given funds to KMC and we are doing our job, he added.

Murtaza Wahab asked the Clifton Cantonment Board for the redress of the complaints of the citizens and the overall situation. He contacted the concerned officials and assured them of all possible cooperation.

He said that they are ready to work together for the solution of problems of the citizens. The Sindh Government is ready to provide whatever help is required to the CBC officials, he expressed.