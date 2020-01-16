UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Advisor To Federal Ombudsman Visits Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 03:43 PM

Advisor to Federal Ombudsman visits Sialkot

The Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has directed the advisors to go to districts for hearing the problems of the complainants at local level against the government departments with an aim to provide early justice and relief to the masses

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) -:The Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has directed the advisors to go to districts for hearing the problems of the complainants at local level against the government departments with an aim to provide early justice and relief to the masses.

Advisor to Federal Ombudsman (Incharge Gujranwala region) Shahid Latif Khan visited Sialkot city here on Thursday and listened the complaints against Gepco, SNGPL, FBR and other departments and issued seven orders to provide relief to the complainants on the spot.

Related Topics

Hearing Gujranwala Sialkot FBR Government SNGPL

Recent Stories

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor changed: Source ..

12 minutes ago

UAE’s first &#039;solar concentrator&#039; insta ..

16 minutes ago

Al Hilal Bank to sell Takaful to Siraj Holding

31 minutes ago

Fiji keen to work with UAE to create global model ..

31 minutes ago

Sonam Kapoor slams Uber after 'scariest experience ..

6 minutes ago

19-year old student kills mother of three for refu ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.