Advisor to Federal Ombudsman visits Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) -:The Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has directed the advisors to go to districts for hearing the problems of the complainants at local level against the government departments with an aim to provide early justice and relief to the masses.

Advisor to Federal Ombudsman (Incharge Gujranwala region) Shahid Latif Khan visited Sialkot city here on Thursday and listened the complaints against Gepco, SNGPL, FBR and other departments and issued seven orders to provide relief to the complainants on the spot.