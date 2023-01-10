Advisor to Federal Ombudsman's Secretariat Regional Office Faisalabad Shahid Hussain Jilani has visited the General Post Office (GPO) here and directed Senior Post Master and Divisional Superintendent to redress public complaints on top priority basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Advisor to Federal Ombudsman's Secretariat Regional Office Faisalabad Shahid Hussain Jilani has visited the General Post Office (GPO) here and directed Senior Post Master and Divisional Superintendent to redress public complaints on top priority basis.

During visit, Ombudsman's Advisor checked various sections of the GPO including Account Branch, Admin Branch, Operation and Pension Branch and interacted with the people visiting the GPO.

He heard their complaints and on the spot directed Senior Post Master and Divisional Superintendent GPO for redressal of the same on urgent basis.

On this occasion, Senior Post Master Muhammad Hanif and Divisional Superintendent Dr Amir Ejaz briefed the ombudsman's advisor about GPO performance.

They said that total 91 complaints were received against post office in 2022. Out of them, 88 complaints were redressed whereas 11 complaints were under progress.