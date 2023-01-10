UrduPoint.com

Advisor To Federal Ombudsman's Secretariat Regional Office Faisalabad Shahid Hussain Jilani Visits General Post Office (GPO)

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Advisor to Federal Ombudsman's Secretariat Regional Office Faisalabad Shahid Hussain Jilani visits General Post Office (GPO)

Advisor to Federal Ombudsman's Secretariat Regional Office Faisalabad Shahid Hussain Jilani has visited the General Post Office (GPO) here and directed Senior Post Master and Divisional Superintendent to redress public complaints on top priority basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Advisor to Federal Ombudsman's Secretariat Regional Office Faisalabad Shahid Hussain Jilani has visited the General Post Office (GPO) here and directed Senior Post Master and Divisional Superintendent to redress public complaints on top priority basis.

During visit, Ombudsman's Advisor checked various sections of the GPO including Account Branch, Admin Branch, Operation and Pension Branch and interacted with the people visiting the GPO.

He heard their complaints and on the spot directed Senior Post Master and Divisional Superintendent GPO for redressal of the same on urgent basis.

On this occasion, Senior Post Master Muhammad Hanif and Divisional Superintendent Dr Amir Ejaz briefed the ombudsman's advisor about GPO performance.

They said that total 91 complaints were received against post office in 2022. Out of them, 88 complaints were redressed whereas 11 complaints were under progress.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Visit Progress Same Post Top

Recent Stories

"Gandhara Festival" to be held on Jan 29

"Gandhara Festival" to be held on Jan 29

28 seconds ago
 Pakistan ready to showcase tourism potential in Ne ..

Pakistan ready to showcase tourism potential in New York

30 seconds ago
 Venezuelan Opposition Government to Reduce Number ..

Venezuelan Opposition Government to Reduce Number of Missions Abroad Tenfold - O ..

2 minutes ago
 Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) opp ..

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) opposes proposed water charges wi ..

2 minutes ago
 Board Chairman of Russian Steel Giant Severstal Lo ..

Board Chairman of Russian Steel Giant Severstal Loses $11Bln in 2022 - Reports

4 minutes ago
 MOU signed to promote Sino-Pakistan coop on vocati ..

MOU signed to promote Sino-Pakistan coop on vocational education

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.