Advisor To Health, Ihtesham Ali, To Hold First-ever MS Conference Of Province

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Advisor to Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ihtesham Ali, to convene the province’s first-ever Medical Superintendents (MS) Conference.

The conference aimed at assessing the performance of MS across all districts and addressing administrative challenges in hospitals.

In his statement the Health Advisor stated that for the first time in history, hospital administrators are being held accountable for their performance.

He emphasized that from today onwards, hospital management will be closely monitored, and a review of their performance will be conducted in the next meeting.

The Health Department had already provided MS with a checklist to evaluate their performance.

The Advisor warned that hospitals facing medicine shortages, OPD inefficiencies, poor sanitation, inactive health card services, non-performing staff, or substandard emergency services will face immediate administrative action.

He further stated that it is time for accountability of those in administrative positions, and after this, the department’s projects will also be reviewed. Instead of launching new initiatives, the government is focused on reviving and strengthening the existing system.

He emphasized that an overhaul of the health sector is inevitable.

