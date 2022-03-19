Advisor to hold open court on March 21

(@FahadShabbir)

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :The Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for rehabilitation and Relief Haji Rasool Bux Chandio will hold an open court (Khuli Kachehri) on March 21.

Open Court to be held in Bilawal Park Tando Bago at 11.

am, said a handout issued by District Information.

The advisor would listen to public complaints related to all district departments and would issue directives to relevant officers on the spot.

People were asked to attend open court and communicate their problems to be resolved at the earliest.