Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister, Dr. Abid Jameel aide on health inaugurates autism clinic at PCP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister, Dr. Abid Jameel Friday visited Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) and inaugurated a clinic for the treatment of children affected by autism.

He visited various departments of the institution, mingled with patients, and inquired about their well-being.

He also appreciated the performance of the physical rehabilitation center and praised the dedication of the staff.

On this occasion, he was briefed that the number of children affected by autism were increasing rapidly across the country and scarcity of rehabilitation center for treatment.

He was told that PCP has now taken up a herculean task to treat autism patients that is very difficult and demands persistence.