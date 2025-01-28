Advisor To Ombudsman Holds Khulli Awami Katchehri At DC Malir Office
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 07:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) On directives of the Federal Ombudsman, the senior advisor and in charge Regional Office Karachi Syed Anwar Haider, on Tuesday, held a Khulli Awami Katchehri (open public meeting) at Deputy Commissioner Office District Malir.
Officers from Federal Ombudsman, Deputy Commissioner Saleemullah Odho, Additional Deputy Commissioners and officers from various federal and provincial departments attended.
On the occasion, numerous complaints were lodged against SSGC, NADRA, Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation, K-Electric, local government institutions and other agencies.
The complainants hailing from different areas including Gadap, Bin Qasim, Ibrahim Hyderi, Murad Memon Goth and other localities raised issues about unjustified bills by SSGC and K-Electric and disruptions in supply of natural gas, water and electricity to the consumers despite payment of hefty bills, encroachments and other civic problems.
The Senior Advisor, Syed Anwar Haider, on the occasion, directed the officials from concerned departments to address public grievances promptly and said that government functionaries will be made accountable if they fail to resolve the public complaints.
He assured prompt actions on the legitimate issues voiced by the residents of District Malir and said that federal Ombudsman Secretariat is mandated to listen to and recommend remedial measures on grievances of citizens regarding over 180 departments and organizations of the federal government while complaints pertaining to provincial departments and institutions were forwarded to relevant forums.
He assured the public that Federal Ombudsman works efficiently to redress the complaints of public against Federal Institutions in 60 days while implementation on the decisions was also ensured through efficient follow-up.
The ombudsman have legal authority to initiate action against the negligent officers, he informed and encouraged the public to use this platform for their fair and just complaints against federal institutions.
