UrduPoint.com

Advisor To PM Calls On DG DTCM

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Advisor to PM calls on DG DTCM

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister (PM) on Tourism and sports Awn Chaudhry called on Director General (DG) Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) Helal Saeed Al-Marri in Dubai on Wednesday.

Helal Al Marri, congratulated on the successful participation of Pakistan in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) being held in World Trade Center Dubai from May 1-4, said a press release received here.

"Pakistan is participating in the event with a 25 members delegation to showcase the rich tourism potential of the country. Pakistan Pavilion in ATM was inaugurated by Advisor to PM on Tourism and Sports and since then has attracted an impressive flow of visitors, tourists and investors. Helal Al Marri encouraged the participation of Pakistan in future travel and tourism events as well.

" Awn Chaudhry appreciated Dubai's tourism vision that has made the country a top tourist destination in a span of a few years.

Talking about tourism in the country, he said,"The country is blessed with beautiful natural landscapes ranging from deserts to seas to mountains and variety of weather all the year around. The country has something to offer for tourists of all interests. He also talked about the immense investment potential in tourism." He extended an invitation to Helal Al Marri for participation in International Tourism Conference being held in Pakistan this year.

The Conference would showcase the country's tourism potential and attract foreign tourists and investors in the sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Prime Minister World Sports Dubai May Market Commerce Event All From Top

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of Directors of Qatar Free Zones ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese pe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese people stranded in UAE and provi ..

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral econom ..

Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral economic ties

3 hours ago
 NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe ..

NA Speaker constitutes Special Committee to probe into audio leaks of Najam Saqi ..

3 hours ago
 Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

4 hours ago
 PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III' ..

PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III's coronation

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.