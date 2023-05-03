Advisor to PM calls on DG DTCM

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister (PM) on Tourism and sports Awn Chaudhry called on Director General (DG) Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) Helal Saeed Al-Marri in Dubai on Wednesday.

Helal Al Marri, congratulated on the successful participation of Pakistan in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) being held in World Trade Center Dubai from May 1-4, said a press release received here.

"Pakistan is participating in the event with a 25 members delegation to showcase the rich tourism potential of the country. Pakistan Pavilion in ATM was inaugurated by Advisor to PM on Tourism and Sports and since then has attracted an impressive flow of visitors, tourists and investors. Helal Al Marri encouraged the participation of Pakistan in future travel and tourism events as well.

" Awn Chaudhry appreciated Dubai's tourism vision that has made the country a top tourist destination in a span of a few years.

Talking about tourism in the country, he said,"The country is blessed with beautiful natural landscapes ranging from deserts to seas to mountains and variety of weather all the year around. The country has something to offer for tourists of all interests. He also talked about the immense investment potential in tourism." He extended an invitation to Helal Al Marri for participation in International Tourism Conference being held in Pakistan this year.

The Conference would showcase the country's tourism potential and attract foreign tourists and investors in the sector.