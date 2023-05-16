UrduPoint.com

Advisor To Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam Condemns School Van Firing Incident In Swat

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam condemns school van firing incident in Swat

Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday condemned the firing incident on a school van in Sangoota Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday condemned the firing incident on a school van in Sangoota Swat.

He expressed sympathies with the bereaved families of the students.

He directed the Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take action and probe the incident.

