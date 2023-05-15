President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Advisor to Prime Minister Engr. Amir Muqam on Monday led the caravans of thousands of party workers and reached Islamabad to attend Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protest in front of the Supreme Court of Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Advisor to Prime Minister Engr. Amir Muqam on Monday led the caravans of thousands of party workers and reached Islamabad to attend Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protest in front of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The main rally was started from Peshawar joined by thousands of workers from various parts of the province.

Other caravans at Noshera, Mardan, Swabi and Swat Interchanges warmly received the main rally led by Amir Muqam from Peshawar.

A huge number of party workers also joined the Caravan at Mardan Interchange.

The party workers' caravans emerging from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also joined the main rally at Karnal Sher Khan and Swabi Interchanges.

Engineer Amir Muqam, spoke to the media before the PMLN caravans left for Islamabad.

He said "We have come out for the supremacy of Law and Justice.

"I am giving a message to the people that on one hand there are terrorists in the country and on the other hand, there are people who love the country and its institutions," Engr Amir Muqam added.

"I ask the judges who are interested in politics, they can leave the court and come to politics," he added.

Justice and law should be the same for everyone, Engr. Amir Maqam said.

On arrival at Islamabad, Engr Amir Muqam said that Imran Niazi is an Indian agent who is attacking country institutions.

Later, the caravan comprised thousands of party workers led by Engr Amir Muqam warmly received at the venue of the protest rally.

The caravan of people comprised of thousands of vehicles also chanted slogans in favor of Engineer Amir Muqam and warmly received him with rose petals on his car.