Advisor To Prime Minister On Political Affairs, Ameer Muqam Aide For Collective Efforts To Overcome Militancy

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Ameer Muqam aide for collective efforts to overcome militancy

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Ameer Muqam Thursday said that collective and sincere efforts were needed to subdue and eliminate militancy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :

Talking to media, he said that militancy was resurfaced again which was not restricted to any particular area.

He said that nation should remain steadfast and show resilience to over the scourge of militancy.

Ameer Muqam said that at this critical juncture of time, we should refrain from targeting state institutions to show unity. He also accused the previous government for not taking effective steps to combat and eradicate terrorism.

He said that the past government failed to take timely steps for the revival of the economy. Now, the PML-N government is clearing the mess created by previous rulers, he added.

