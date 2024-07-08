- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah voices concern over misuse of social m ..
Advisor To Prime Minister On Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Voices Concern Over Misuse Of Social Media
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 11:23 PM
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that implementation of law could help address the trend of misusing social media
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that implementation of law could help address the trend of misusing social media.
"Judiciary is available to check the misuse of social media and non-implementation of law," he said while talking to a private television channel.
Using freedom of expression to undermine the institution will not be tolerated, he said.
No one is safe due to misuse of social media, he said adding that there must be a check on violation of laws.
In reply to a question, he said there is no need to give importance to social media's negative trend.
Recent Stories
June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat wave persists: Report
SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arrested car lifter's escape
Journalists served notices in contempt case
Court adjourns hearing of PTI' founder, Bushra marriage case till July 9
KP CM terrorism cases: ATC adjourns hearing till July 29
New era of agricultural development to begin: Minister Kirmani
NDMA Advisory: Monsoon activity in Sindh, Eastern Balochistan on July 8, 9
PM congratulates President-elect of Iran on telephone
Child Protection Bureau being further improved for street children protection: S ..
3 killed, 10 injured in Dera Adamkhail traffic accident
Wimbledon day 8 results - 2nd update
European stocks drop after French election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arrested car lifter's escape43 seconds ago
-
Journalists served notices in contempt case2 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of PTI' founder, Bushra marriage case till July 92 minutes ago
-
KP CM terrorism cases: ATC adjourns hearing till July 292 minutes ago
-
New era of agricultural development to begin: Minister Kirmani21 minutes ago
-
NDMA Advisory: Monsoon activity in Sindh, Eastern Balochistan on July 8, 920 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates President-elect of Iran on telephone20 minutes ago
-
Child Protection Bureau being further improved for street children protection: Sarah Ahmad20 minutes ago
-
3 killed, 10 injured in Dera Adamkhail traffic accident23 minutes ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, utilization of local coal to help address energy issues: Leghari54 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Awami Party delegation calls on PM54 minutes ago
-
7 sui gas connections disconnected54 minutes ago