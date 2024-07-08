Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah voices concern over misuse of social media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that implementation of law could help address the trend of misusing social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that implementation of law could help address the trend of misusing social media.

"Judiciary is available to check the misuse of social media and non-implementation of law," he said while talking to a private television channel.

Using freedom of expression to undermine the institution will not be tolerated, he said.

No one is safe due to misuse of social media, he said adding that there must be a check on violation of laws.

In reply to a question, he said there is no need to give importance to social media's negative trend.