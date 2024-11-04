- Home
Advisor To Prime Minister On Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Welcomes Passing Bills For Judges Increase, Age Limit Of Services Chiefs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:58 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday welcomed the decision of the political parties for increasing number of judges and age limit of services chiefs of Pakistan.
This is a wise decision for increasing age limit of services chiefs of Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Increasing number of judges would help resolve thousands of cases pending in the lower and higher courts, he said adding that the step would also provide speedy justice to people.
In reply to a question, he said that judicial commission could further enhance the number of judges for addressing issues of the cases pending in the lower and upper judiciary.
Commenting on Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), call for public meeting in KP, he said that PTI had a track record of
spreading unrest in the country through public meetings. He said that local administration would take the action if anyone found involves in violating laws of the country.
