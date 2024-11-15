Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid agitation, offers talks on parliamentary forum

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday warned the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid politics of agitation and spreading chaos in the country through public meeting. We are offering talks to PTI on parliamentary forum to resolve political matters, he said while talking to a private television channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday warned the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid politics of agitation and spreading chaos in the country through public meeting. We are offering talks to PTI on parliamentary forum to resolve political matters, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI had a long history for creating disruption through public gathering, and protest demonstration, he said.

Announcing new call for holding protest demonstration in the capital would be a mistake being committed by PTI leadership,

he said.

No one would be allowed to block roads or create law and order situation anywhere, he warned.

In reply to a question, he said, only few percent supporters and workers of PTI could create trouble and for this, we will take all necessary measures to control them.